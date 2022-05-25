Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLN stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cody Slater purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$51,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,484,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,352,333.20. Insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $118,177 in the last 90 days.

About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.