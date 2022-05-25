BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Plans $4.88 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

BlackRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BlackRock to earn $45.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of BLK traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $626.86. 56,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,431. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $582.58 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $683.26 and a 200-day moving average of $789.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $187,527,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,679,000 after purchasing an additional 52,306 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,689 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

