BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 764.4% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 764.4% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 551.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 66.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter.
MHD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,662. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.