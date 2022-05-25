BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 547.0% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 159,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,306. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

