Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 501.6% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) by 902.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 38,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.23. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.