Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 1st (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Blue Ocean Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 1st. Blue Ocean Acquisition had issued 16,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $165,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Blue Ocean Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCNU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCNU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

