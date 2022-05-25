Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 1st

Blue Ocean Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 1st. Blue Ocean Acquisition had issued 16,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $165,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Blue Ocean Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ BOCNU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,405,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $12,531,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

