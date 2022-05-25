Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Up 3,671.4% in May

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 3,671.4% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,712,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BLSP traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 606,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,419. Blue Sphere has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Blue Sphere (Get Rating)
