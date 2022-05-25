Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BBSRF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 3,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,217. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.79.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
