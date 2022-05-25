BMO Capital Markets Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $21.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 98.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 117,632 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 145,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,735,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

