BMO Capital Markets Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $475.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.81.
Intuit stock opened at $358.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.43.
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Intuit by 10.6% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 14,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.