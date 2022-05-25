BMO Capital Markets Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $475.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.81.

Intuit stock opened at $358.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Intuit by 10.6% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 14,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

