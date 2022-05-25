BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BNCC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. 980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451. The company has a market cap of $114.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.23. BNCCORP has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About BNCCORP (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNCCORP (BNCC)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.