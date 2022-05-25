BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BNCC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. 980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451. The company has a market cap of $114.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.23. BNCCORP has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

