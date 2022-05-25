BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of EPA BNP traded down €0.44 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €51.68 ($54.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a one year high of €69.17 ($73.59). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.48.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

