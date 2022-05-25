BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given New €66.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.09) to €66.00 ($70.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($74.47) to €72.00 ($76.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($66.28) to €64.30 ($68.40) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($63.83) to €63.00 ($67.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNPQY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 628,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,050. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.