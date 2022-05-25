BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNPQY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($76.60) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

BNPQY opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.6552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

