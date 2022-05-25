BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 920.2% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BNPQY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,050. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.6552 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($74.47) to €72.00 ($76.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($79.79) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($76.60) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($66.28) to €64.30 ($68.40) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

