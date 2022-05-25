BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 93.9% in May

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

NYSE:DCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. 62,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,715. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.