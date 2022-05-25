Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider John Hazen Sells 1,087 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 23rd, John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12.
- On Friday, May 20th, John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60.
- On Monday, March 21st, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76.
BOOT traded up $7.11 on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $134.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.92.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Boot Barn by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,268,000.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
