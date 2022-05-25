Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider John Hazen Sells 1,087 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12.

On Friday, May 20th, John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60.

On Monday, March 21st, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76.

BOOT traded up $7.11 on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Boot Barn by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,268,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

