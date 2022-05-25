Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells $470,307.12 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03.

On Friday, May 20th, John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60.

On Monday, March 21st, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.31. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.92.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

