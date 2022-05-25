Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells $470,307.12 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03.
- On Friday, May 20th, John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60.
- On Monday, March 21st, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76.
NYSE:BOOT traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.31. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.
BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.92.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
