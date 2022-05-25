Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF remained flat at $$3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising marketing and sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet, media, hospitality services.

