Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $112.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.91.

Boston Properties stock opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $339,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

