Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $112.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.91.
Boston Properties stock opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $339,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
