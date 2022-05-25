Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE BOWL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 265,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,273. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,112,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 12.9% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 330,524 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 11.5% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 2,834,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 293,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at $26,555,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,423,000.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

