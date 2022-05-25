BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.
BOX stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. 2,339,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,515. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
