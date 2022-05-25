BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. 2,339,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,515. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.15.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.