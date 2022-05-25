BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
BOX traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.15. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $606,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 72.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 63.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
