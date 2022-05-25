Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.32.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

