Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

BHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

BHR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 522,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $379.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $6.73.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monty J. Bennett bought 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

