Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 546.9% in May

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 546.9% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Braveheart Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.17. Braveheart Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

