Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 546.9% in May

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 546.9% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Braveheart Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.17. Braveheart Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
About Braveheart Resources
