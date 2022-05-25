Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTGY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($106.38) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

