BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Up 10,700.0% in May

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 10,700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRBL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 148,611,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,460,902. BrewBilt Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)
