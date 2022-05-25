BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTXW. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 39.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 160,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 77,738 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BCTXW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 4,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,704. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

