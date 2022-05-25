Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-$3.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.42 billion-$31.42 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.08, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.35. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

BRDCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

