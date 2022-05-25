British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.01) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($49.08) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,806.11 ($47.89).

Shares of BATS traded up GBX 98 ($1.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,586.50 ($45.13). The company had a trading volume of 2,809,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,452. The stock has a market cap of £81.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,304.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,062.08. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,601 ($45.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.45), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($350,539.30). Insiders have purchased a total of 14 shares of company stock worth $46,081 in the last ninety days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

