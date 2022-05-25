British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the April 30th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTLCY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,644. British Land has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTLCY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.30) to GBX 640 ($8.05) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on British Land from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 710 ($8.93) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $452.58.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

