Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,900 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 685,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.