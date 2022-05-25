Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Abiomed posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $249.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $226.46 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.61.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

