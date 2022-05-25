Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Post $2.59 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the lowest is $2.56. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.43.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $153.08 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

