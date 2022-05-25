Brokerages Anticipate Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a "sell" rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 54,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,256. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

