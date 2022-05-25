Brokerages Anticipate Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) will post sales of $378.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atento’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.96 million and the lowest is $370.00 million. Atento reported sales of $382.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atento will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atento.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atento in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atento has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atento by 40,368.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter.

ATTO opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Atento has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

