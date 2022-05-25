Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will post sales of $117.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.70 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $124.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $465.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.36 million to $469.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $468.70 million, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

