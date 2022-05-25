Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) to report $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.77 and the highest is $5.13. Carlisle Companies reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $17.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $17.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $19.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Shares of CSL opened at $243.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $178.73 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

