Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will report $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.24. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.30. The stock had a trading volume of 188,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,804. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $222.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

