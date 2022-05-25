Brokerages Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) will announce $122.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $122.20 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $118.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $513.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $519.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $590.60 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $607.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

NYSE CLB opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.90 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.