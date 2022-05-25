Brokerages Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.95 Million

Analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) to announce $138.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $141.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $117.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $592.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.45 million to $598.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $721.37 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $744.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.24.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

