Brokerages Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.95 Million

Analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) to announce $138.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $141.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $117.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $592.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.45 million to $598.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $721.37 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $744.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyberArk Software.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software stock opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.24.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
