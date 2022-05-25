Brokerages Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will report $10.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.44 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $10.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $56.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $59.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.06 million, with estimates ranging from $55.06 million to $63.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

FPI stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $727.47 million, a P/E ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -90.91%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

