Brokerages Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

NSP opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Insperity by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

