Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

KMB stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.15. 1,229,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

