Brokerages Anticipate Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.33 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year sales of $113.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.39 million to $124.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $631.54 million, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $658.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nikola.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,602,000 after acquiring an additional 342,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,174,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,515,000 after buying an additional 1,100,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nikola by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NKLA opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. Nikola has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.07.
Nikola Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
