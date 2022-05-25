Brokerages Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%.
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $54,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mathew Pendo acquired 18,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,981 shares of company stock valued at $184,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,354.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 1,967,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $7.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
