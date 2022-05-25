Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

RL stock opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $86.55 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

