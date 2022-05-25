Brokerages Anticipate Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Analysts expect Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Salesforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Salesforce reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Salesforce.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.20.

Salesforce stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.40. 49,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,308,217. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

